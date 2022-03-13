‘We need relief’ — What you said about rising fuel costs

TimesLIVE readers have supported One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's call for the government to suspend fuel levies to cushion South Africans from inflation.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time last week after a R1.46 increase, but there have been fears of a much steeper hike in months to come, with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine leading to higher oil prices and concerns about supply.

Reacting to the unfolding crisis, Maimane said “there must be zero fuel increases during this conflict”.

“Suspend the levies and protect South Africans from inflation,” he told the government.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said he and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe would review all aspects of the fuel price, a move welcomed by the AA.

“Our economy is closely linked to the fuel price. It is a major input cost in the manufacturing, retailing and agricultural sectors. We have noted before that a review of the structure of the fuel price, as well as an audit of all the elements which comprise the fuel price, should be done sooner rather than later,” the AA said.

TimesLIVE ran a poll recently, asking readers if they thought the government should suspend fuel levies to ease the petrol price.

93% backed the idea, saying “we need relief”, while 5% said “nothing can save us from inflation”.

Two percent expressed concern about the programmes the fuel levies finance, if such a decision was made.