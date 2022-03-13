South Africa

‘We need relief’ — What you said about rising fuel costs

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
13 March 2022 - 12:00
Petrol hit R21/l for the first time last week after a R1.46 increase, but there have been fears of a much steeper hike in months to come, with the conflict in Eastern Europe leading to a higher crude oil price and concerns about supply.
TimesLIVE readers have supported One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's call for the government to suspend fuel levies to cushion South Africans from inflation.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time last week after a R1.46 increase, but there have been fears of a much steeper hike in months to come, with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine leading to higher oil prices and concerns about supply. 

Reacting to the unfolding crisis, Maimane said “there must be zero fuel increases during this conflict”.

“Suspend the levies and protect South Africans from inflation,” he told the government.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said he and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe would review all aspects of the fuel price, a move welcomed by the AA.

“Our economy is closely linked to the fuel price. It is a major input cost in the manufacturing, retailing and agricultural sectors. We have noted before that a review of the structure of the fuel price, as well as an audit of all the elements which comprise the fuel price, should be done sooner rather than later,” the AA said.

TimesLIVE ran a poll recently, asking readers if they thought the government should suspend fuel levies to ease the petrol price.

93% backed the idea, saying “we need relief”, while 5% said “nothing can save us from inflation”.

Two percent expressed concern about the programmes the fuel levies finance, if such a decision was made.

The debate continued on social media.

“Suspending all petrol levies is not something to be considered, it should be amended based on the current situation until conditions return to our favour. Further increases in the fuel prices will definitely lead to a serious malfunction of everyday lives, a lot will prey on consumers and hide behind an ever-rising prices of fuel,” said Rebaone Mosonke.

Adiel Adams called for an audit on how the levies are spent.

“The levies collected are not fixing potholes, drainage systems nor are the roads maintained. A proper audit should be done and not by government,” Adams said.

“Wishful thinking,” added Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick.

Maimane calls for zero fuel increases, suspension of levies amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Should the government suspend fuel levies to protect South Africans from inflation?
Politics
6 days ago

R40 a litre petrol price fears not based on reality: economists

About 90% of cargo in SA travels by road, said Walters. “The economy is dependent on road transportation.”
Motoring
5 days ago

POLL | Should government suspend fuel levies to ease the petrol price?

Should fuel levies be suspended or is it just wishful thinking?
News
5 days ago
