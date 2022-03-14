Eskom celebrates 'biggest legal victory' against 'disgraceful' municipality

The Letsemeng local municipality in the Free State must pay Eskom everything it owes for electricity received from the power utility, and must do so promptly when these amounts are due.

This is according to a ruling from the Supreme Court of Appeal. The municipality's Eskom bill is R108.5m.

Eskom described the judgment as its “biggest legal victory” against delinquent municipalities, and said it affirmed Eskom’s right to payment for services rendered to councils.

“It is a matter of public record that municipalities owe Eskom more than R44bn in unpaid debt for the supply of electricity,” Eskom said.