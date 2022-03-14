KZN family live in fear after kidnapped girls found dead

The Shongwe family in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, are living in fear after a man known to them, who is suspected of kidnapping and killing two girls, went on the run.

Sandakahle Manama, six, and Asimbonge Shongwe, 12, were found dead in different locations on March 4 and 6.

They were last seen with a man who had broken up with the the 12-year old’s mother a day before they went missing. They were reported missing to local police.

Thokozani Shongwe from Zondela in Ulundi told a delegation from the provincial social development department who visited the family on Friday that they were petrified because the alleged perpetrator is at large.

He said they heard about gender-based-violence in the media but never thought they would be victims themselves.

“We are very afraid because we don’t know what he is planning. He has not been found. We don’t know who he might choose to hurt next.”