South Africa

KZN family live in fear after kidnapped girls found dead

14 March 2022 - 10:27 By LWAZI HLANGU
A delegation from the KwaZulu-Natal social development department visit the Shongwe family in Ulundi after two girls went missing and were found dead.
A delegation from the KwaZulu-Natal social development department visit the Shongwe family in Ulundi after two girls went missing and were found dead.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

The Shongwe family in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, are living in fear after a man known to them, who is suspected of kidnapping and killing two girls, went on the run.

Sandakahle Manama, six, and Asimbonge Shongwe, 12, were found dead in different locations on March 4 and 6.

They were last seen with a man who had broken up with the the 12-year old’s mother a day before they went missing. They were reported missing to local police.

Thokozani Shongwe from Zondela in Ulundi told a delegation from the provincial social development department who visited the family on Friday that they were petrified because the alleged perpetrator is at large.

He said they heard about gender-based-violence in the media but never thought they would be victims themselves.

“We are very afraid because we don’t know what he is planning. He has not been found. We don’t know who he might choose to hurt next.”

Manhunt for KZN man allegedly linked to murder of two girls

Police are searching for a man believed to be linked to the brutal murder of two girls, aged six and 14, in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 week ago

The family said the suspect had left with three children from the family, but one girl saw her mother and went with her.

A family member said the suspect lived in nearby Ezihlabeni village.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her concern that the suspect had not been apprehended.

“What gives me sleepless nights is that the suspect is on the run. The suspect clearly wants to hurt the mother (his ex-girlfriend) and he did it through the children. We don’t know what else he is contemplating.

“The family revealed they receive phone calls from the suspect threatening to kill the whole family and the mother’s friends. The community is not safe.”

One of gogo’s daughters was killed by her boyfriend and her body was found dumped at the same spot they found the second body. Her grandchild suffering the same fate as her daughter brought back that trauma
Sindi Mfeka, Ulundi district director of social development

Sindi Mfeka, Ulundi district director of social development, said there were about 20 people in the Shongwe family, headed by an elderly matriarch.

“Above the trauma they suffered as a family is the added trauma to the gogo. One of gogo’s daughters was killed by her boyfriend and her body was found dumped at the same spot they found the second body. Her grandchild suffering the same fate as her daughter brought back that trauma,” said Mfeka.

Ward councillor Siyabonga Xulu said he saw the suspect with the children on the night they went missing but didn’t think much of it. He was part of the team that searched for the girls and is traumatised by their gruesome finds.

He said when they found the remains of the second girl, her body had decomposed to the point where they couldn’t pick her up.

“We had to wait for people who are trained to handle bodies in such a state. That affected all of us psychologically.”

Senzosenkosi Buthelezi, speaker of the district, said domestic violence was rife in the area.

“There have been 45 cases of domestic violence reported since December, resulting in 44 arrests. But 25 have been withdrawn. Some don’t open cases, they just ask police to warn the perpetrator.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | A chain of failures: the murder of Poppie van der Merwe

On October 25 2017, a paramedic watched as a bakkie screeched to a halt in the parking lot of Brits Provincial Hospital. A man ran toward him with ...
News
6 days ago

Violence against women is endemic, and the pandemic has made it worse

Women were dying at the hands of men long before coronavirus came along, and it keeps happening. What are we doing about it? Leonie Wagner speaks to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Mother and daughter allegedly strangle boyfriend, mob justice leads to second murder

In a dramatic turn of events, a Limpopo woman was allegedly murdered by a vigilante group for allegedly helping to assault and kill her daughter’s ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  2. Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges Consumer Live
  3. Operation Dudula reaches Ekurhuleni as locals target illegal immigrants South Africa
  4. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  5. Ukraine at 'turning point', Zelenskyy says as Russians regroup near Kyiv South Africa

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT