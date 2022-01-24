Mother and daughter allegedly strangle boyfriend, mob justice leads to second murder

A Limpopo woman was allegedly murdered by a vigilante group for allegedly helping to assault and kill her daughter’s boyfriend over the weekend.

Police opened two counts of murder and started investigations which revealed a man residing in Tauatswala village had visited his girlfriend when they allegedly got into an altercation.

The mother apparently intervened and both women allegedly attacked the boyfriend and strangled him.

“Subsequent to the murder, an angry mob gathered at the house and attacked mother and daughter and burnt the house.

“The girlfriend and her siblings managed to escape but her mother was dragged to the back of the house where she was assaulted with stones and objects.

“The suspects fled the scene.

“Police in Gilead were alerted about mob justice and on arrival at the scene they found a middle-aged woman who had been severely assaulted.