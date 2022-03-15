Calling for mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is ‘a somewhat dishonest approach’, says Manyi
Spokesperson for the JG Foundation Mzwanele Manyi has weighed in on SA’s calls for mediation between Russia and Ukraine.
Manyi said such calls are unfair, as they give the impression both sides are equally at fault.
“Calling for mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is somewhat a dishonest approach. It has the effect of equalising the blame on both sides. The truth is one side provoked the other. The solution must be to persuade the original instigator to remorsefully retreat,” said Manyi.
Last week, former president Jacob Zuma, through his foundation, issued a statement in which he backed Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He said Putin has for years maintained his stance against the eastern expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) into Ukraine, saying he felt provoked by reported attempts to include Ukraine in the alliance.
“Ukraine and Russia are separated only by a line on the map and not by the Baltic Sea. Why is this complicated to understand? If forces, globally known to be hostile to the US, were known to be establishing the presence of any sort in any of the adjacent territories, the US would certainly act in a manner it believes would neutralise such a perceived threat,” said Zuma.
Zuma’s response was met with mixed reactions, including accusations that he was peddling violence between the two countries.
Manyi told TimesLIVE the former president’s view was that the external influence and interference exerted by the West on both countries was to blame, as the issues between Russia and Ukraine could have been solved amicably.
“Zuma’s view is simply that if there was no external interference from Western countries, Russia and Ukraine would have long reached an amicable position. Zuma appreciates the discomfort and all reasons advanced by President Putin if Ukraine was to be a member of Nato,” said Manyi.
Manyi said labelling the tensions between the two countries as an “invasion” was wrong and exposed "bias" against Russia.
SA abstained from voting on the UN National Assembly resolution to reprimand Russia for its attack on Ukraine. It said the resolution did not allow for mediation and discussion between the two countries.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on several occasions, called on the two countries to find an amicable solution.
He reiterated SA’s position during a phone call with Putin last week.
“I outlined our position on the conflict as well as our belief the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation between the parties and, if need be, with the help of agencies that can help bring a solution to the conflict.
“President Putin appreciated our balanced approach. We believe this position enables both parties to subject the conflict to mediation and negotiation. Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as members of Brics, SA has been approached to play a mediation role,” said the president.
