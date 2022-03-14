Covid-19 spurs SA’s Discovery to seek low-income clients

Discovery Ltd is starting to sell private health cover in SA at about a third of the price of its prior entry-level product, a move to attract new customers and tap into pandemic-heightened concerns about health.

The administrator of the country’s largest medical-insurance provider, which has more than 40% market share, will offer primary care for about R350 a month, giving customers access to a network of doctors, emergency procedures and treatment for chronic conditions including HIV.

“We have to try to make healthcare affordable and to more people,” Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said in an interview at the company’s state-of-the-art headquarters in Johannesburg’s financial district.

“We’ve never seen efficiency in healthcare, quite the opposite. Covid-19 may change that as for the first time healthcare is being delivered potentially digitally.”

More affordable South African insurance could help address a shortage of doctors and dilapidated facilities in the public health system, which is relied on by at least 72% of the nation’s 60-million people. While the country’s ruling party agreed to enact universal national health insurance, known as NHI, in 2007 its implementation has stalled while funding and operational details are ironed out.