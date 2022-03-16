×

South Africa

Police confirm shooting outside home of WC deputy judge president

16 March 2022 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks say there has been a shooting outside the home of Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath.
Image: judgesmatter.co.za

There was a shooting outside the house of Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Nomthandazo Mbamba confirmed on Wednesday evening that there was a shooting, but refused to give further information for “security reasons”.

According to the Daily Maverick, a security guard was wounded in the shooting. 

In March last year, the Judicial Conduct Committee recommended that allegations made against Goliath should be investigated by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe's wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, had alleged that Goliath had attempted to influence her to lay false criminal charges against Hlophe, encouraged her to divorce her husband and stop using his surname, and referred to Hlophe as an “old black man”.

While recommending the allegations be investigated, the committee last year dismissed a complaint by Goliath that Salie-Hlophe was improperly involved in the management of the court where she also works, enjoys preferential treatment and has made unwarranted complaints against her colleagues.

TimesLIVE

