Russia says US sanctions won’t impede Iran atomic business

Russia says the US has provided “written guarantees” that sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine won’t affect its nuclear supply agreements with Iran, potentially clearing the way for a resumption of talks to revive the 2015 atomic accord. Oil prices fell.

World powers and Iran suspended their efforts to restore the nuclear landmark pact on Friday amid deepening tensions between the Kremlin and the White House.

US officials confirmed they were considering sanctions against Russia’s Rosatom — the world’s biggest nuclear fuel maker — days after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov demanded guarantees that such penalties wouldn’t be allowed to torpedo the Iran deal.

“We received written guarantees,” Lavrov said on Tuesday after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Moscow, that “provide reliable protection for all projects and activities envisaged” in the nuclear deal.

Asked about Lavrov’s comments, a state department spokesperson said the US continues engaging Russia over the nuclear agreement and dismissed the possibility that sanctions against the Kremlin might impact nuclear fuel supplies for Iran.

“We would of course not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects that are part of resuming full implementation,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Potential breakthrough

The development raises the prospects that an agreement could still be clinched to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief that would bring Iranian oil back onto global markets roiled by the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures fell as much as $9.46 (R143) to trade as low as $97.44 (R1,473) in London after Lavrov’s comments. They had been trading above $100 (R1,512) for most of March.

In parallel to the diplomatic headway on the nuclear file there were also signals on Tuesday that Iran could release a dual British-Iranian charity worker who has been detained since 2016. Lawyers for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said they’re very hopeful their client will be released soon in a case linked to a long-standing UK government debt to Iran over a decades-old defence deal.