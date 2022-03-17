×

Woman arrested on CUT Bloemfontein campus after storeroom set alight

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 March 2022 - 20:44
The Central University of Technology in the Free State has condemned the setting alight of a storeroom on its Bloemfontein campus on Thursday. File photo.
Image: kasto/123rf.com

The Central University of Technology  (CUT) has condemned the act of arson which took place on its Bloemfontein campus in the Free State on Thursday.

The university said suspects forced entry into a storeroom and set it alight.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested. CUT said a male suspect managed to escape but the female was handed over to police by campus security.

The institution said the suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday. It reminded students that it had a court order in place and there was a police presence to ensure that the academic year was not affected by violent protests.

