South Africa

Man due in court for possession of R3.2m worth of drugs

19 March 2022 - 12:51
The Hawks arrested a suspect for possession of R3.2m worth of drugs in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A 36-year-old man is set to appear in court for possession of drugs worth more than R3.2m.

The Hawks arrested the man after he collided with another car during a high-speed chase in Cape Town on Thursday. He will appear in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Zinzi Hani, the spokesperson for the directorate, said the man sped off when the Hawks tried to stop him. Hani said they “reacted to information about a vehicle that was transporting Mandrax tablets”.

She said the chase ended in Tokai around 3.45pm after the suspect crashed into another vehicle.

“The vehicle was then searched and about 82,000 Mandrax tablets were found in the boot of the vehicle with an estimated street value of more than R3.2m,” she said

TimesLIVE

