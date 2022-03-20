×

South Africa

Two die in 'horrific' crash on the N1 in Joburg

20 March 2022 - 11:40
Two people died early on Sunday morning in a motor vehicle collision on the N1 north after the Rivonia Road off ramp in Johannesburg.
Image: Emer-G-Med

Two people died early on Sunday morning in what rescue paramedics described as a “horrific” motor vehicle collision on the N1 in Johannesburg.

Paramedics say the cause of the collision and events leading up to it were unclear.

Emergency rescue service Emer-G-Med said just after midnight a delivery vehicle was involved in a crash in a northbound lane after the Rivonia Road off-ramp in Sunninghill.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the twisted wreckage of a light delivery vehicle.

“The occupants of the vehicle had been ejected and lay strewn over the roadway.”

Two occupants sustained fatal injuries.

A third, found in a critical condition, was treated and stabilised before being airlifted to a specialist facility for further medical care.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.

