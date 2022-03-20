Two die in 'horrific' crash on the N1 in Joburg

Two people died early on Sunday morning in what rescue paramedics described as a “horrific” motor vehicle collision on the N1 in Johannesburg.

Paramedics say the cause of the collision and events leading up to it were unclear.

Emergency rescue service Emer-G-Med said just after midnight a delivery vehicle was involved in a crash in a northbound lane after the Rivonia Road off-ramp in Sunninghill.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the twisted wreckage of a light delivery vehicle.

“The occupants of the vehicle had been ejected and lay strewn over the roadway.”

Two occupants sustained fatal injuries.

A third, found in a critical condition, was treated and stabilised before being airlifted to a specialist facility for further medical care.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.