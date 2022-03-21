×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Pistol-packing mourners arrested after firing shots at funeral

21 March 2022 - 10:18
Four men were arrested in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday for discharging their firearms at a funeral. File photo
Four men were arrested in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday for discharging their firearms at a funeral. File photo
Image: Esa Alexander

Firing their pistols at a funeral has landed four men in hot water with the police.

Police arrested the four in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday at the funeral of a man murdered in Mthatha.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were conducting an operation in the area when they heard gunshots being fired at the funeral venue.

“Police swiftly identified the suspects and placed them under arrest.

“The four suspects were charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as discharging a firearm in a public space.

“All the arrested suspects are from the Eastern Cape and were attending a funeral of a man who was shot and killed in Mthatha.”

Police seized three pistols.

The men will appear in court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Kruger National Park rhino poacher gets 25 years in jail after being bust, twice

A man has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for his involvement in two cases of rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.
News
22 hours ago

Fifteen years behind bars for serial thief with dubious investment schemes

A man who stole millions from unsuspecting investors over a period of 13 years was on Friday sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of ...
News
2 days ago

KZN teenager charged with murder of three-year-old

A 19-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teenager has been charged with the murder of his three-year-old relative who died from severe internal injuries last week.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  3. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  4. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  5. UKRAINE UPDATES | 'Atrocities' are committed daily in Ukraine, says Pope World

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia