South Africa

SA records two Covid-19 deaths and 889 new cases

21 March 2022 - 08:27
SA recorded 889 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday. File pic
Image: 123rf/recstockfootage
Image: 123rf/recstockfootage

Two Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in SA in past 24 to 48 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday night an ongoing audit by the health department may have resulted in a backlog of mortality cases reported.

The total number of deaths to date stands at 99,881.

The NICD said 889 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 5.4%.

“This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,704,218.”

To date 23,585,561 tests have been conducted in the  public and private sectors.

Most new cases on Sunday  were from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (28%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18% and Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4%.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Government must walk a fine line between Covid fighting and Covid fatigue

It would, however, be irresponsible for the government to throw caution to the wind on the assumption that we are out of the Covid-19 woods.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

About 87% Indonesians have Covid-19 antibodies, state survey shows

Indonesia estimates 86.6% of its population has developed antibodies against the coronavirus, even though only about half of them have been fully ...
News
1 day ago

China reports Covid-19 deaths for first time since January 2021

China reported its first Covid-19 deaths since January 2021 as the omicron variant continued to spread across the world’s most-populous nation.
News
1 day ago
