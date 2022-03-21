Future bright for revitalised Barcelona after 4-0 rout of Real, says Xavi

Barcelona are back, manager Xavi Hernandez said after his side's 4-0 thrashing of rivals Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Xavi's side gave a football masterclass in a match they dominated from the start and which they arguably deserved to win by more than four goals.

"I'm delighted, it's a night to enjoy," Xavi said.

"Barca is back. Today we showed we can fight against a great Real Madrid team that are on a roll and in their stadium. It is a great achievement to encourage us for the future of our project."

A former Barca great on the pitch, Xavi is the first person to win by four or more goals at Real Madrid both as a coach and as a player, having been in the Barca team that won 6-2 at the Bernabeu in 2009.

"I'm happy because we were much better than Real Madrid. We have played a spectacular match. I'm enjoying it because more than just being Barca's coach, I am a lifelong club supporter, so nights like this are those you never forget."