×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mboweni isn’t impressed with only getting one birthday present: a whisky valued at R4k

22 March 2022 - 14:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni was not happy that he received only one birthday present. File photo.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni was not happy that he received only one birthday present. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

His birthday may have come and gone, but receiving only one present continues to sting Tito Mboweni’s heart.

The former finance minister celebrated his birthday last week, and some of his 1.2-million Twitter followers and former colleagues flooded his page with celebratory messages.

However, according to Mboweni, from the “many friends” he has, he received only one birthday present.

He shared that he received a 2021 Macallan Rare Cask bottle of whisky.

According to the Macallan website, the 2021 release is valued at about £240, or R4,708.

“Let all those who want to investigate know this is the only birthday present I received. All my friends forgot to send presents. So many friends, one gift,” exclaimed Mboweni.

What makes the whisky rare? It is crafted to showcase complexity and depth, with some casks so rare they are never used again in any other Macallan.

“This relationship between cask and craftsman, spirit and skill, ultimately give us Rare Cask. With rarity at its core, this is a whisky that will slightly differ in makeup from bottling to bottling,” the creators claim.

Reacting to Mboweni’s gift, some joked that he should re-evaluate his friendships, while others said he should be appreciative, given the bottle was "not cheap”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

READ MORE

‘This should be illegal’: Mboweni slams viral photoshopped meme

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has slammed a viral photoshopped picture of himself, saying such edits should be illegal.
News
2 weeks ago

'We are divided' - SA is a nation in formation, says Tito Mboweni

"We are still divided. We might occupy the same geographic location. Nation, nope," says former finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Politics
4 weeks ago

Mboweni weighs in on Prince Mashele’s claims Ramaphosa is 'SA's weakest president yet'

The former minister condemned political analyst Prince Mashele's "attacks" on President Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...
DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...