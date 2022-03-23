×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Life for Eastern Cape man who drugged, kidnapped, raped and threatened to kill female hitchhiker

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 March 2022 - 20:29
A 55-year-old man who, together with unidentified accomplices, assaulted and raped a 19-year-old woman in Butterworth in 2019, will go to jail for life. The woman was kept in custody by the men against her will for three days. Stock photo.
A 55-year-old man who, together with unidentified accomplices, assaulted and raped a 19-year-old woman in Butterworth in 2019, will go to jail for life. The woman was kept in custody by the men against her will for three days. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Butterworth regional court on Wednesday sentenced a 55-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of a woman who was also held by him and his accomplices for three days in 2019.

Sindile Lennox Somdaka, 55, was also sentenced to three years in jail for kidnapping and one year for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The two sentences were ordered to run concurrently with the life sentence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that on the morning of May 17 2019, the 19-year-old victim was hitchhiking from Butterworth to her home village of Mngomanzi.

Murder suspect hitched a lift from crime scene — with a police officer

An alert detective outsmarted a murder suspect who tried to escape from a crime scene by hitching a lift.
News
7 months ago

A vehicle driven by Somdaka stopped and blocked her from the view of passers-by before one of the occupants covered her with a cloth and she became dizzy.

“When she regained consciousness, she was naked and chained to a steel bed. She was repeatedly raped by a group of men for three days, after which Somdaka instructed that she be taken to a forest where she was to be shot dead,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Tyala  said the naked victim managed to escape from the back of the bakkie she was being driven in and outran her captors through the forest and found refuge at the nearby Msobomvu township. 

When her rescuers took her to the police station, they found the rapists’ bakkie standing guard near the Msobomvu police station.  They then took her to Butterworth police station.

She took investigators to a home where she had been kept captive in Mission Location.

“It was established that the homestead belongs to Somdaka, who was subsequently arrested at the taxi rank.”

During the trial, Somdaka claimed to have been in a romantic relationship with the victim. 

But under cross-examination by the prosecutor Kolelwa Siqongana, the accused could not explain the injuries inflicted on the victim, contradicted himself and refused to reveal the identities of his accomplices.

Magistrate Veliswa Sityata agreed with the prosecutor that gender-based violence is rife, and that it invited the harshest sentence of life imprisonment.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Rape suspect freed because of DNA testing delays, raped and murdered 11-year-old 9 months later

A rape suspect who was freed because of delays in DNA analysis at the police forensic laboratories raped and murdered an 11-year-old child nine ...
News
1 day ago

Murderer caught after returning to 'hunting ground' gets life sentence

A Western Cape rapist and murderer who was caught after he returned to the bar where he met his victim was on Tuesday sentenced to a life term plus ...
News
1 day ago

Church women raped, musical instruments and pastor’s vehicle stolen in Mpumalanga

A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly raped two congregants and robbed a church of musical instruments before fleeing with the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  4. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  5. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules