×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Competition Commission stops merger of paper recycling companies

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 March 2022 - 20:24
The Competition Commission says it will prohibit the proposed merger whereby Corruseal intended to acquire Neopak. Neopak and Corruseal are both active in the recycled paper value chain.
The Competition Commission says it will prohibit the proposed merger whereby Corruseal intended to acquire Neopak. Neopak and Corruseal are both active in the recycled paper value chain.
Image: 123rf

The Competition Commission said on Wednesday that it would prohibit the proposed merger whereby Corruseal Group (Pty) Ltd intended to acquire Neopak (Pty) Ltd.

The commission said such a merger would likely result in a substantial prevention and lessening of competition.

Neopak and Corruseal are both active in the recycled paper value chain.

The commission said the supply chain of Corruseal is integrated.

Covid-19 medical waste is making the global plastic problem even worse

A new study has pinpointed the likely path of pandemic-related plastic waste in our oceans
News
4 months ago

It said Corruseal's activities include the collection and recycling of waste paper, the manufacture and supply of recycled containerboard paper (the “upstream” market), and the manufacture of corrugated sheets and box packaging products using recycled containerboard paper as an input (the “downstream” market”).

The commission said Neopak is a manufacturer and supplier of recycled containerboard paper.

It said Neopak is only active in the upstream market for the manufacture and supply of recycled containerboard paper and does not have its own downstream operations.

The commission found that Neopak is considered an important independent, non-integrated supplier of recycled containerboard paper to firms that manufacture packaging products. The commission said the merger would thus result in the loss of the Neopak as a non-integrated firm.

Commenting after the commission’s decision, Angelo Tzarevski — associate director in the competition and antitrust practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg — said transactions are rarely prohibited by the competition authorities.

“By way of example, during the commission's 2020/2021 financial year, of the 242 mergers notified that year, only two were prohibited.

“A transaction is prohibited when it raises substantial competition and/or public interest concerns that cannot be addressed by suitable remedies,” Tzarevski said.

Tzarevski said the overwhelming majority of prohibitions are occasioned by competition concerns that cannot be outweighed by pro-competitive outcomes or public interest gains.

He said this appears to be the case in the Corruseal/Neopak transaction.

Among the concerns identified by the commission was the likelihood that the transaction would increase concentration in the paper manufacturing market, which the commission regards as highly concentrated already.

“It is open for parties in an intermediate merger to challenge the commission's prohibition decision before the Competition Tribunal through a request for consideration.

“Whether the parties in the Corruseal and Neopak transaction intend to follow this route remains to be seen,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

COMMENTARY | Icasa may be 'out of sync with market reality'

Evidence shows that as a regulator, Icasa is out of sync with consumer behaviour, writes Siseko Maposa
Ideas
2 days ago

GovChat welcomes referral of Facebook to Competition Tribunal

A company which has a 35% iinterest in GovChat has welcomed the Competition Commission’s decision to  refer Facebook and WhatsApp to the Competition ...
News
6 days ago

Why South Africans should brace for higher plane ticket prices

Airline travellers, who had to pay more for domestic airline tickets in the scramble to find alternative flights after Comair was grounded, will ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  5. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules