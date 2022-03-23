Tourism minister welcomes scrapping of PCR tests for travellers visiting SA, looks forward to conferencing rebound

She said increasing the number of people attending indoor events was a major boost for leisure travel and the business events industry.

“We look forward to SA hosting many more physical meetings and conferences that can be held on a larger scale,” Sisulu said.

The announcements come at an “opportune” time as her department plans to host Africa’s travel indaba in May after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the minister said.

“SA’s borders are open and we are ready to welcome regional and international visitors. Our globally benchmarked norms and standards are in place to ensure the safety of all citizens and visitors.

“Now is a great time to travel for business and leisure. Come and explore our beautiful country. We stand ready to welcome travellers near and far,” she said.

Sisulu also expressed her delight about sporting codes, music festivals and major conferences being permitted as this will bring more tourists to the country.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.