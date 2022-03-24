US Secret Service honours Cape Town prosecutor in Black Axe case

A Cape Town prosecutor has been awarded a medal by the US Secret Service for his work on a case involving members of the Black Axe syndicate charged with defrauding women in an online romance scam.

Advocate Robin Lewis was one of the prosecutors who successfully opposed bail for eight men accused of defrauding the women of almost $7m (R103m) by pretending to be wealthy Americans.

Lewis and advocate Lenro Badenhorst also defeated the men's attempt to stall their extradition to the US in a technical challenge about the authenticity of papers submitted to court. The extradition hearing is due to resume on March 30.