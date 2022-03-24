WATCH | Cele grills suspected drug dealer nabbed with R100k drugs in Durban

The drugs were suspected to be cocaine, crystal meth, rock cocaine and dagga.

Cele and provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi paid an unannounced visit to the Durban Central and Point Road police stations as part of a programme to inspect “problem stations”.

Cele said he was concerned that both stations were not up to par with their gender-based violence (GBV) desks which were supposed to be installed at every police station in the country by the end of March.

“At both stations the SAP13 [exhibit room] seems to be fine, but there is a shortage of personnel at both stations, especially at Point Road, there is no visible policing. This area is an area of high drug and foreign national presence.”

Cele said organisations such as Operation Dudula, which saw dozens of foreigners asked to produce documentation and come under attack in various parts of the country, were not illegal and police could only intervene if supporters were violent.

Supporters of Operation Dudula faced off with members of the EFF after attacks in Johannesburg this week.