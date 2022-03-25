‘A heaviness of the responsibilities’ —5 key points from Chief justice elect Raymond Zondo’s address
Chief justice elect Raymond Zondo said he is confident about a good working relationship with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after his appointment.
Zondo briefed the media on Thursday and responded to questions regarding his appointment as chief justice and his work as chairperson of the state capture inquiry.
He said he did not take issue with the JSC panel’s recommendation of judge Mandisa Maya for the chief justice position.
Zondo will assume his new role on April 1 after his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Here are five highlights from his address:
RAMAPHOSA TOLD HIM ABOUT HIS APPOINTMENT
Zondo said he received a call from the presidency informing him of his appointment to the position. He said was happy and honoured but also felt “a heaviness of the responsibilities” that come with the position.
“My mind quickly moved to what might lie ahead. I felt honoured because I think it is an honour to be appointed as a judge and chief justice. It gives one the opportunity to serve people in a special way.”
JUGGLING STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY AND ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE
Zondo said there will be no conflict of interest with him completing the state capture inquiry report and assuming his new role as chief justice.
“I will complete the report at the end of April, which would mean it will be one month after my appointment. For the past nine months or so, I have been the acting chief justice t and continuing the work of the commission.”
ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE JUDICIARY
The acting chief justice said allegations against the judiciary or any of its members should not be made lightly and without evidence.
“It is not in the interest of anybody who loves this country to portray our judiciary as captured. If anybody has evidence that any judge is captured, they must come forward with evidence.”
SOUTH AFRICANS SUPPORT THE JUDICIARY
The acting chief justice said contrary to unsubstantiated accusations about the judiciary, most South Africans acknowledge and appreciate its role in the dispensation of democracy.
“One thing I will try to do is send the message that the judiciary is independent and will continue to strive to ensure its independence is respected. It is going to continue to make sure it takes decision without fear and prejudice.”
ON RANKING LOWEST IN JSC INTERVIEWS
Zondo said he has no qualms with the JSC panelists who did not recommend him for the chief justice position. He said he believed he will work well with the commissioners moving forward.
“They have welcomed my appointment. My understanding is that even though they may have made the recommendation, they have always accepted the president could appoint any one of the candidates. Once the president appointed me, my understanding is they accepted and welcomed my appointment.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.