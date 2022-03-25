‘A heaviness of the responsibilities’ —5 key points from Chief justice elect Raymond Zondo’s address

Chief justice elect Raymond Zondo said he is confident about a good working relationship with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after his appointment.

Zondo briefed the media on Thursday and responded to questions regarding his appointment as chief justice and his work as chairperson of the state capture inquiry.

He said he did not take issue with the JSC panel’s recommendation of judge Mandisa Maya for the chief justice position.

Zondo will assume his new role on April 1 after his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Here are five highlights from his address:

RAMAPHOSA TOLD HIM ABOUT HIS APPOINTMENT

Zondo said he received a call from the presidency informing him of his appointment to the position. He said was happy and honoured but also felt “a heaviness of the responsibilities” that come with the position.

“My mind quickly moved to what might lie ahead. I felt honoured because I think it is an honour to be appointed as a judge and chief justice. It gives one the opportunity to serve people in a special way.”