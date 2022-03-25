LISTEN | 'To be appointed chief justice is a special honour,' says Zondo
25 March 2022 - 06:11
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday afternoon had a media briefing after his appointment as chief justice this month.
During the briefing, Zondo answered questions about how he felt to be appointed to such a position. He said it was a “special honour”.
Though asked many questions about his chairing of the state capture inquiry and subsequent report, Zondo concentrated on questions related to how he would execute his new position. He said the one thing he wished to achieve by the end of his term was to ensure that the judiciary attained “institutional independence”.
