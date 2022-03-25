×

Politics

LISTEN | 'To be appointed chief justice is a special honour,' says Zondo

25 March 2022 - 06:11 By TImesLIVE
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
SOcj1103 Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla)

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday afternoon had a media briefing after his appointment as chief justice this month.  

During the briefing, Zondo answered questions about how he felt to be appointed to such a position. He said it was a “special honour”.

Though asked many questions about his chairing of the state capture inquiry and subsequent report, Zondo concentrated on questions related to how he would execute his new position. He said the one thing he wished to achieve by the end of his term was to ensure that the judiciary attained “institutional independence”.  

