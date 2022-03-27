Nelson Mandela’s arrest warrant NFT raises R1.9m in auction

A non-fungible token created from Nelson Mandela’s original arrest warrant raised R1.9m in an auction to help fund a heritage site that documents SA's struggle for democracy.

Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist who emerged from 27 years in prison to become SA's first Black president, was arrested in 1962 for conspiring to overthrow the White-minority government.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site, which received the original document in 2004 as a donation, said Ahren Posthumus, CEO of Momint, the marketplace for NFTs that sold the Mandela item. Last year the museum received about R720,000 after an auction of an NFT of a pen gun owned by fellow freedom fighter Oliver Tambo.

This helps the “museum sites stay afloat,” Posthumus said in an interview. “They have been badly affected by the lack of tourism due to Covid-19. So this is a way to revitalise their flow and keep history alive.”