South Africa

SA records 989 new Covid-19 cases

28 March 2022 - 06:22 By TImes LIVE
SA recorded 989 new Covid-19 cases and one death.
Image: Picture: 123RF/MARI DAV

SA recorded 989 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The country also recorded one death which did not occur in the past 24 to 48 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the positivity rate stands at 5,9% with the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases at  3,713, 252.

The institute said there may be a backlog in Covid-19 mortality cases reported due to the ongoing audit exercise by the health department.

Gauteng has the most new cases at 37%, followed by Western Cape at 29% and KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%.

