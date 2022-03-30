×

South Africa

Case postponed against North West woman accused of ordering hit on family

30 March 2022 - 15:42
The three accused during an earlier court appearance. File photo.
Image: Supplied/NPA

The case against a North West woman accused of wiping out members of her family in an alleged hit has been postponed to May 11 for further investigation.

Onthatile Sebati is accused of paying cousins Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone to kill members of her family at their Mmakau home in December 2016, allegedly because she “wanted her freedom”.

The three were each granted R10,000 bail in January.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Sebati was still in custody as no bail had been paid.

Sebati is accused of conspiring with the co-accused. She was 15 at the time.

Her father, police constable Solomon Lucky Sebati, 42, mother Mmatshepo, 40, pregnant sister Tshegofatso, 19, and six-year-old brother Quinton were all shot dead.

Sebati allegedly confessed to the police in December last year that she was behind the hit.

TimesLIVE

