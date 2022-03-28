'Senseless killing' of Soweto doctor will leave a gap in the provision of quality medical services: Sama
The SA Medical Association (Sama) says the senseless killing of a popular doctor “will leave a deep void in the provision of quality medical services” in Soweto and SA.
Dr George Koboka, 56, was shot dead at his surgery in Soweto on Friday. CCTV footage showed patients in a waiting room, one holding a baby, flee as the doctor was shot.
The association said it was saddened, shocked and angered by the killing.
“Dr Koboka was a member of Sama since 1998 and was a respected and loved physician in his community and within the Sama family. Sama expresses its heartfelt condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of Dr Koboka.”
TimesLIVE reported earlier that a number of men entered the surgery and proceeded to the consultation room where they allegedly shot Koboka.
Hours after the shooting police arrested three men, aged between 23 and 33. A search was under way for more suspects.
Sama said the killing again placed the spotlight on crime in SA and its violent nature, which led to the death of valuable members of society such as Koboka.
It was incumbent on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in dealing with crime and to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare providers, it said. Without this intervention, more and more doctors would feel threatened and seek safer refuge in other countries while their skills and expertise were in dire need locally.
As tributes poured in, Sipho Dikgale posted on Facebook: “This weekend is a hard one for us all. We are still reeling from the tragic death of Dr George Koboka. We are shocked, scared and angered at the unfairness and senselessness that took him from us.
“We seek to make sense of this, to understand the reason this happened. What plan could this have been a part of, what possible meaning or lesson can be gleaned from [this]?”
After being introduced to Koboka by friends he became a part of his life for years, he said.
“Well-meaning people will tell us that it is all part of God’s plan or that this was just Mups' time to go, that he is in a better place. But we cry out that while God certainly knows his plan, we do not.
“Mups may indeed be in a better place now, but we want him to be here with us.”
TimesLIVE
