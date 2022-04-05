×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA’s ‘youngest recorded serial rapist’ gets 30 years’ imprisonment

05 April 2022 - 12:52 By TIMESLIVE
The rapist was 15-years-old when he targeted three younger boys. Stock photo.
The rapist was 15-years-old when he targeted three younger boys. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/devenorr

A teenager who police believe could be SA’s youngest convicted serial rapist has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for targeting young boys in Gauteng.

The 17-year-old was sentenced last week by the Gauteng regional court sitting in Palm Ridge.

“The teenage serial rapist was 15-years-old when he raped three boys, aged between eight and 10, on three separate occasions around Katlehong during 2020,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said on Tuesday.

Sello said the perpetrator was “believed to be the youngest recorded serial rapist in the history of SA”.

The case was assigned to Sgt Renny Matshavha, a detective based at the Katlehong family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

“Matshavha immediately commenced with her investigation and pieced all the available evidence together. Her quality investigation resulted in a solid case brought against the young accused in court. He was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for three counts of rape.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Girly Mbele welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

NPA to oppose bail for suspect after girl, 11, found dead behind Northern Cape legislature

The National Prosecuting Authority plans to oppose bail for a 24-year-old man accused of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Kimberley.
News
6 hours ago

KZN man gets life for raping daughter who subsequently contracted HIV

The Madadeni  regional  court  in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday sentenced a 48-year-old man who raped his daughter on several occasions to life ...
News
4 days ago

I lost my father when I was young and I got bewitched, says rapist and killer, but judge hands down six life terms

Six murders, three rapes, eight kidnappings and multiple robberies see Wellington Kachidza behind bars for good
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  2. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  3. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  4. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  5. 'Perjury is lying to a court': Freedom Under Law on sentencing of Bathabile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return