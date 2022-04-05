SA’s ‘youngest recorded serial rapist’ gets 30 years’ imprisonment

A teenager who police believe could be SA’s youngest convicted serial rapist has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for targeting young boys in Gauteng.

The 17-year-old was sentenced last week by the Gauteng regional court sitting in Palm Ridge.

“The teenage serial rapist was 15-years-old when he raped three boys, aged between eight and 10, on three separate occasions around Katlehong during 2020,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said on Tuesday.

Sello said the perpetrator was “believed to be the youngest recorded serial rapist in the history of SA”.

The case was assigned to Sgt Renny Matshavha, a detective based at the Katlehong family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

“Matshavha immediately commenced with her investigation and pieced all the available evidence together. Her quality investigation resulted in a solid case brought against the young accused in court. He was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for three counts of rape.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Girly Mbele welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer.

