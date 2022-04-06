×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews — Day 2

Starts at 9am

06 April 2022 - 08:55 By TimesLIVE

Five candidates are being interviewed to fill two vacancies in the Constitutional Court.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo will chair the interviews from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday. 

Section 174(4)(a) of the constitution requires the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to submit to President Cyril Ramaphosa three more names than required to fill a vacancy in the ConCourt.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

LISTEN | Judge Rogers makes his views known about representivity in apex court

The last candidate to be interviewed for a vacancy in the Constitutional Court, judge Owen Rogers, said on Tuesday he thinks the court of 11 justices ...
News
3 hours ago

Pay hike? Here’s how much those interviewing to be a ConCourt judge will earn if they get the job

Five candidates will vie for two posts at the Constitutional Court, with interviews set to start on Tuesday.
News
22 hours ago

ConCourt Interviews | ‘I am an African,’ says advocate Alan Dodson

Advocate Alan Dodson, 61, would not be drawn into justifying how his appointment as a Constitutional Court judge would relate to transformation.
News
19 hours ago

LISTEN | ConCourt hopeful Unterhalter admits error: 'I should have recused myself'

One of the candidates for the two Constitutional Court vacancies, judge David Unterhalter, on Tuesday admitted that he made a mistake when he decided ...
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...