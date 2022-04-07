×

South Africa

Google doodle honours Charlotte Maxeke, born 151 years ago today

07 April 2022 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE
Google's doodle on April 7 2022 honours Charlotte Maxeke.
Image: Google

Charlotte Makgomo Maxeke, a celebrated social activist, is being honoured on Thursday by search engine Google’s doodle of the day.

She was born 151 years ago on April 7 1874.

Maxeke, a student of WEB du Bois at the African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Wilberforce University in Ohio, was the first black SA woman to acquire a BSc degree, which she did in 1901. She went on to fight against exploitive social conditions of African women.

She died in October 1939 and is buried at the Nancefield cemetery. The gravesite, a black granite tomb and headstone framed by four pillars and topped by a roof, was declared a national heritage site in 2010.

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital was named after her in 2008.

Paying tribute to her last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Maxeke was not just imaginative, innovative and clever, she was a torchbearer for those who came after her.

“If you can rise,” Ramaphosa quoted Maxeke, “bring someone with [you].” This was why Maxeke, having had access to great opportunities in the US, made arrangements for other women to follow in her footsteps.

“She also lured other women to climb the ladder of academia,” said Ramaphosa.

