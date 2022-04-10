×

South Africa

Dale College schoolboy dies after sustaining head injury in rugby match

10 April 2022 - 13:40 By TimesLIVE
Liyabona Teyise was playing in a first team match held in East London on Saturday afternoon, when he suffered a head injury in a collision.
Image: Dale College via Facebook

A Dale College Boys’ High School rugby player has died in hospital after  suffering extensive bleeding on the brain during a match at the weekend.

Liyabona Teyise was playing in a first team match held in East London on Saturday afternoon when he suffered a head injury in a collision, the school said.

“Liyabona lost consciousness briefly, but walked off the field himself where he was attended to. He was assisted with oxygen when he had a fit and it appeared that he was having trouble breathing.”

He was rushed to Frere Hospital, where a CAT scan showed extensive bleeding on the brain.

“It has been confirmed that he passed away during the night,” the school said.

Teyise was chairperson of the school's representative council of learners and Dale said he was “a polite and diligent” pupil who “conducted himself thoughtfully.”

“He will be missed by all who knew him. Our prayers are with his family and the entire Dale College community in this time of loss.”

The tragedy comes after the school a week ago was mourning the loss of another pupil, also a first-team rugby player. Lisakhanya Lwana, 17, is suspected to be have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

TimesLIVE

