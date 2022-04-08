Hendrikse brothers to face one another in URC 'war'
With brothers Jordan and Jaden Hendrikse scheduled to face one another in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash this weekend, Jordan has spoken about their wish to play together again in future.
The Lions visit the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday at 4.05pm looking to make it five wins on the trot.
Lions’ on-form flyhalf Jordan, 20, will come up against his older brother Jaden, 22, who is the Sharks scrumhalf and was a marvel to watch in the Durbanites’ 51-3 win over the Dragons last Friday.
The Kings William’s Town-born players formed a halfback pairing during their schooling days at Glenwood High School in Durban.
“I definitely want to play with my brother again in my rugby career and many people always ask, who is going where or when is this family reunion going to happen?
“It’s definitely one of our goals and we’ve been fortunate to play together in high school,” Jordan said.
Though Jordan was a standard behind Jaden, he would usually get calls to come and play for the school’s first team.
“But we are now in a professional set-up and we also want to play together. Whether it’s me going there or him coming here to the Lions, we will see how this journey unfolds,” Jordan said.
“That’s in God’s hands and we are just following His path and light that he is shining down at us.”
After a tough start to the URC, the Lions have recorded five wins in their last five outings against European sides that toured SA recently.
The Lions flyhalf said the team has had many lessons along the way including adapting to a different style of play than what SA teams are used to.
“We knew it was going to be tough with our young side, playing teams that have international and world-class players,” Jordan.
“But it was just a matter of time for us to click and you will never know how the season unfolds unless you take it game by game.
“You always have a plan of what you are working towards but you don’t have total control of that.
“Definitely, lessons have been learnt and you can see that now we are developing back into the Lions that we all know. But we are also starting our own journey and legacy of how the Lions should play,” he said.
“We have learnt our lessons and we know what it takes to be in a tournament like this and we are definitely looking forward to the next couple of games as we are approaching the end of the season. We are also looking forward to next season.”
The Sharks are fighting to stay in the race for the URC quarterfinals. The Durbanites are in position eight with 41 points from 14 matches.
The Lions are in position 12 with 30 points from 14 matches and a win could see them getting closer to the top eight.
TEAMS
Sharks: 15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.
Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain.
Lions: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Emmanuel Tshituka, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Francke Horn, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole.
Substitutes: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 JP Smith, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Sibusiso Sangweni, 20 Jarod Cairns, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Henco van Wyk, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel.
