Hendrikse brothers to face one another in URC 'war'

With brothers Jordan and Jaden Hendrikse scheduled to face one another in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash this weekend, Jordan has spoken about their wish to play together again in future.

The Lions visit the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday at 4.05pm looking to make it five wins on the trot.

Lions’ on-form flyhalf Jordan, 20, will come up against his older brother Jaden, 22, who is the Sharks scrumhalf and was a marvel to watch in the Durbanites’ 51-3 win over the Dragons last Friday.

The Kings William’s Town-born players formed a halfback pairing during their schooling days at Glenwood High School in Durban.

“I definitely want to play with my brother again in my rugby career and many people always ask, who is going where or when is this family reunion going to happen?

“It’s definitely one of our goals and we’ve been fortunate to play together in high school,” Jordan said.

Though Jordan was a standard behind Jaden, he would usually get calls to come and play for the school’s first team.