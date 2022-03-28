Gauteng pupils counselled after teammates drown while on tour in Durban

Pupils from Hoërskool Birchleigh in Gauteng are receiving counselling after classmates in grades 10 and 12 drowned in Durban during a rugby tour.

The school had been scheduled to play against Rand Park High School in a tournament on Monday. The game was cancelled.

TimesLIVE attended the tournament on Monday but no-one was willing to speak about the incident. One of the tournament organisers said he had been by the school governing body not to comment.

The bodies of the pupils, aged 17 and 18, were found by police on Monday after they went missing while swimming at Luguna Beach the day before.