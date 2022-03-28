×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng pupils counselled after teammates drown while on tour in Durban

28 March 2022 - 18:44
The bodies of two Gauteng school rugby players were recovered at Durban beaches on Monday morning.
The bodies of two Gauteng school rugby players were recovered at Durban beaches on Monday morning.
Image: Supplied

Pupils from Hoërskool Birchleigh in Gauteng are receiving counselling after classmates in grades 10 and 12 drowned in Durban during a rugby tour.

The school had been scheduled to play against Rand Park High School in a tournament on Monday. The game was cancelled.

TimesLIVE attended the tournament on Monday but no-one was willing to speak about the incident. One of the tournament organisers said he had been by the school governing body not to comment.

The bodies of the pupils, aged 17 and 18, were found by police on Monday after they went missing while swimming at Luguna Beach the day before.

Two pupils who drowned in Durban were from Ekurhuleni school

The Gauteng education department on Monday confirmed that the two pupils who drowned on a Durban beach at the weekend are from the province.
News
2 hours ago

In a statement, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a psychosocial unit was sent to counsel the teammates of the rugby squad who had travelled to Durban to compete in the Durban North College rugby festival.

“It’s disheartening that a positive sporting school trip that our learners passionately participated in ended in such a tragic manner. We convey our most heartfelt condolences to the two affected families and the school community at large,” Lesufi said.

According to the department the school contingent arrived in Durban on March 24 and were scheduled to return on March 31.

“On Sunday morning, the pupils and several teachers went swimming at Durban North beach, where some pupils got into difficulties and were helped to shore by lifeguards. After a headcount it was realised that two pupils were missing.

The teachers searched for the missing pupils  until the evening,  after which they opened a missing persons case at Durban Central Police Station.

On Monday police divers from Durban SAPS search and rescue, together with metro police, recovered the two bodies near Luguna and Durban Country Club beaches.

The identity of the boys has not been disclosed.

Police are investigating.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Triple tragedy as father, son and dog drown at KZN beach

Tragedy struck on Friday when a 44-year-old father, his 14-year-old son and their dog - believed to have attempted to save them - drowned at La Mercy ...
News
1 year ago

Two-year-old twin boys drown in Durban

Twin boys died on Saturday when they drowned in a pool at a residence in Durban.
News
1 year ago

A teen has drowned and a man is missing after falling off a cliff in the Western Cape this weekend

A teen died on Saturday and a 23-year-old man is missing in separate incidents in Mossel Bay at the weekend.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  2. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  3. Cape jobs windfall as contact centre giant moves into Mitchells Plain South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News
  5. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...
Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg