Gauteng schools hit by 'space cake' trend — 15 pupils hospitalised

A new trend that has resulted in school pupils being hospitalised has prompted authorities to issue warnings against “space cakes”.

These are edible treats containing cannabis or other dangerous substances — generally baked by pupils who sell them to other children — that have been gaining popularity.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday issued an alert saying he was “concerned with the ongoing trend of learners consuming ‘space cakes’”.

Lesufi said some pupils from Randfontein High School on the West Rand were rushed to hospital on Thursday, while some from Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, were hospitalised on Saturday.

According to Lesufi, 11 matric pupils at Randfontein High began feeling sick during school on Thursday. They were rushed to various local medical facilities. Two of them were discharged and sent home while nine were admitted to hospital. One of them was in a critical condition but had since stabilised.