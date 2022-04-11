WATCH | Malema pokes fun at Cele’s megaphone moemish

A technical error during police minister Bheki Cele’s speech in Diepsloot at the weekend has seen him at the centre of jokes from many online, including EFF leader Julius Malema.

Cele left many in stitches when his speech to disgruntled community members was interrupted by odd sounds coming out of his megaphone.

In a video clip shared online, Cele can be seen somewhat irritated by the sounds and telling a police officer to sort it out.

“Very powerful leadership of our country,” Malema said, sharing a clip of the mishap.