WATCH | Malema pokes fun at Cele’s megaphone moemish
A technical error during police minister Bheki Cele’s speech in Diepsloot at the weekend has seen him at the centre of jokes from many online, including EFF leader Julius Malema.
Cele left many in stitches when his speech to disgruntled community members was interrupted by odd sounds coming out of his megaphone.
In a video clip shared online, Cele can be seen somewhat irritated by the sounds and telling a police officer to sort it out.
“Very powerful leadership of our country,” Malema said, sharing a clip of the mishap.
Very powerful leadership of our country!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uJMqIfxO7O— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 9, 2022
Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi met the community and leaders in the area after days of protests against crime, corruption and illegal immigrants.
During the closed door meeting, community members were given a chance to voice their concerns.
Cele addressed a large crowd, promising a heightened police presence in the area and presenting a plan called Operation Restore.
“The situation has stabilised. For now, we are very confident,” said Cele.
He said police would remain in the area until the community indicated it was satisfied the level of crime had been reduced.
Previously, he said police would not only come down hard on criminals in Diepsloot but also the people who rent them spaces.
Criminals, regardless of their nationality, would be “dealt with accordingly”, he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.