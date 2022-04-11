×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Malema pokes fun at Cele’s megaphone moemish

11 April 2022 - 10:30
EFF leader Julius Malema had a laugh at the technical error. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema had a laugh at the technical error. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

A technical error during police minister Bheki Cele’s speech in Diepsloot at the weekend has seen him at the centre of jokes from many online, including EFF leader Julius Malema.

Cele left many in stitches when his speech to disgruntled community members was interrupted by odd sounds coming out of his megaphone

In a video clip shared online, Cele can be seen somewhat irritated by the sounds and telling a police officer to sort it out. 

“Very powerful leadership of our country,” Malema said, sharing a clip of the mishap.

Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi met the community and leaders in the area after days of protests against crime, corruption and illegal immigrants.

During the closed door meeting, community members were given a chance to voice their concerns. 

Cele addressed a large crowd, promising a heightened police presence in the area and presenting a plan called Operation Restore.

“The situation has stabilised. For now, we are very confident,” said Cele. 

He said police would remain in the area until the community indicated it was satisfied the level of crime had been reduced. 

Previously, he said police would not only come down hard on criminals in Diepsloot but also the people who rent them spaces.

Criminals, regardless of their nationality, would be “dealt with accordingly”, he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We'll not only deal with criminals but also those renting places to them': Cele

"We will not only deal with criminals but also those who are renting out places to them to stay in and find out why they are allowing criminals to ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | We're not going anywhere: Cele promises heightened police presence in Diepsloot

Police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi met Diepsloot community leaders on Friday.
News
2 days ago

‘These criminals are getting more brutal’: Staying indoors after dark does not help in Diepsloot

Poor lighting and bad roads compound under-resourced policing in the northern Johannesburg informal settlement.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  4. WATCH | The man killed in Diepsloot was a father of four. His name is Elvis ... South Africa
  5. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...