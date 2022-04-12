Food, blankets, plastic, clean water and clothes — here’s how you can help relief efforts in KZN

Here’s how you can join relief efforts or donate to help those in need.

HOW CAN I HELP?

GIFT OF THE GIVERS

Gift of the Givers said hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and diapers are the initial requirements for those in low-lying areas who have lost their possessions.

Anyone who wants to donate via Gift of the Givers can make a monetary donation to:

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: Gift of the Givers

Branch code: 057525

Account number: 052137228

Reference: KZN Floods.

Please send the deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org for a formal acknowledgment and to request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.

The NGO said it has been receiving offers for donations from corporations.

It said it will leave roads, bridges, drainage and other public infrastructure repairs to the government but may consider fixing schools and health infrastructure.

“Our teams are busy with on-site assessments and identifying areas of severe damage and avoiding duplication. Community members are also providing feedback. Private homes and businesses should be covered by insurance companies. It is the informal settlements, houses in low-lying locations and the non-insured who are dependent on a compassionate nation to assist them in their hours of distress,” said the organisation.