×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Food, blankets, plastic, clean water and clothes — here’s how you can help relief efforts in KZN

12 April 2022 - 14:31
Part of a road tanker washed up on a Durban beach on Tuesday.
Part of a road tanker washed up on a Durban beach on Tuesday.
Image: Cameron Service/The Litterboom Project

As heavy rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in large parts of KwaZulu-Natal, several humanitarian organisations have announced relief efforts to aid affected communities in the region.

Here’s how you can join relief efforts or donate to help those in need.

HOW CAN I HELP?

GIFT OF THE GIVERS

Gift of the Givers said hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and diapers are the initial requirements for those in low-lying areas who have lost their possessions.

Anyone who wants to donate via Gift of the Givers can make a monetary donation to: 

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: Gift of the Givers

Branch code: 057525

Account number: 052137228

Reference: KZN Floods.

Please send the deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org for a formal acknowledgment and to request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.

The NGO said it has been receiving offers for donations from corporations.

It said it will leave roads, bridges, drainage and other public infrastructure repairs to the government but may consider fixing schools and health infrastructure. 

“Our teams are busy with on-site assessments and identifying areas of severe damage and avoiding duplication. Community members are also providing feedback. Private homes and businesses should be covered by insurance companies. It is the informal settlements, houses in low-lying locations and the non-insured who are dependent on a compassionate nation to assist them in their hours of distress,” said the organisation.

ROBIN HOOD FOUNDATION

Co-ordinator of the Robin Hood Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in KwaZulu-Natal, Jackie Psannis, told TimesLIVE they have been inundated with donations at their six drop-off spots in the area.

She said there is a need for non-perishable items (such as rice, sugar beans and maize), clothing and household items.

“We foresee relief taking the form of food drives in the days and weeks ahead. We are appealing to anyone who can help to donate whatever they can. Realistically, anything that can fit into a black bag. We are collecting donations and taking them to the harder-to-reach areas in northern KZN where communities have been severely affected.” 

Psannis said the foundation was also collecting plastic or any other material that could help to rebuild homes destroyed in the flooding.

The six drop-off sites for donations are:

  • CGA Agencies, 235 Underwood Road, Pinetown, 031 708 1018, 8am-4pm;
  • Broadway Pharmacy, 5 Swapo Road, Durban North, 031 563 8216, 8am-7pm;
  • Wool ’n Weave, Lillies Quarter, Old Main Road, Hillcrest, 031 765 2770, 9am-4pm;
  • Dormehl Phalane Real Estate, Gillitts Centre, Clifton Road, 082 726 1956, 8.30am-4.30pm, and ;
  • Washwell Granada Laundry, 16 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, 083 299 4008, 7.30am-4.30pm.

Monetary donations will be used for rebuilding and relief projects, and can be made using the following banking details, or via the other payment methods on the organisation’s website.

Bank: Nedbank

Account name: The Robin Hood Foundation

Branch code: 164826

Account number: 1648160948

Reference: Your Name/Flood relief

THE ANGEL NETWORK

The Angel Network NPO, with offices in Durban, is offering relief to affected communities.

“After the July unrest last year we strengthened our relief network which we will be calling on to assist. The biggest challenge is access to the areas that have been hard hit. Some areas have been completely washed away. We are speaking to stakeholders to try to airlift or drive resources into hard-to-reach areas,” the organisation’s Rachel Kinloch told TimesLIVE.

Kinloch said among the much-needed items are clean water and food.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

• Gate A at Kings Park Stadium, SA Harvest Warehouse, Jackson Road, Durban;

• St Martins Church, 12 Chelsea Drive, Durban North, and;

• Gate 3, 3 Far Lane, Mt Edgecombe.

Monetary donations will be used to rebuild homes destroyed in the flooding. These can be made using the following banking details, or via the other payment methods on the organisation’s website.

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: The Angel Network Durban

Branch: 051001

Account Number: 10145040508

Reference: Flood relief

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

MORE

WATCH | Canoeing and surfing in Durban floods

Durban father and son Colin and Joshua Simpkins found an opportunity to canoe when heavy rain hit their suburb on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Animals at SPCA in Durban rescued after severe flooding

Animals trapped in flooded kennels had to be rescued by SPCA staff in Springfield, Durban, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Paramedics at collapsed house in Durban in which mom and two daughters are trapped

Paramedics are at the scene where a house collapsed in Bonela in Cato Manor in Durban and in which a mother and her two daughters are reported to be ...
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours