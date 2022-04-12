×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

House sale stymied by Alex man who intercepted payment

12 April 2022 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
It is alleged the suspect intercepted the email account of the victim and diverted funds to another bank account. Stock image.
It is alleged the suspect intercepted the email account of the victim and diverted funds to another bank account. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/welcomia

A 20-year-old from Alexandra in Johannesburg stands accused of intercepting an email account to swap payment in an Eastern Cape property sale to another bank account.

He was arrested for fraud by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team this month.

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said a firm of attorneys in Makhanda received instructions from an estate agency to handle a property transfer between the buyer and the seller. The attorneys requested banking details from the buyer via email.

“The email was reportedly returned with incorrect banking details and purporting it was from the buyer.”

The attorneys deposited more than R236,000 into the account but the transfer could not be finalised due to their alleged nonpayment.

A case was opened and the suspect was traced to Alex.

“Allegations are that the suspect intercepted the email account of the victim and diverted the funds to another bank account,” said Mgolodela.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Joburg fraud syndicate accused who allegedly scammed US company appear in court

Seven suspects alleged to be part of a Johannesburg-based fraud syndicate made their first appearance in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on ...
News
1 week ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Vishing expedition: it’s getting harder to tell fact from the fraudsters

If your bank calls to tell you fraudsters are targeting your account, there’s a 90% chance the caller is the fraudster
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Hackers prove they’ve got South Africans’ details

They say they’ve accessed personal records of 54-million South Africans because TransUnion ‘left the door open’
News
2 weeks ago

WENDY KNOWLER | How about them apples? Fraudsters target new employees

Job seekers and new employees fall for confidence trick but it can be avoided by registering with SAFPS
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...