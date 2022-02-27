IN YOUR CORNER
WENDY KNOWLER | How about them apples? Fraudsters target new employees
Job seekers and new employees fall for confidence trick but it can be avoided by registering with SAFPS
27 February 2022 - 17:55
Bloody fraudsters. Yes, I’m angry and frustrated by the havoc fraudsters wreak on the lives of so many people. Their emails often bring me to tears.
Job seekers are incredibly vulnerable, given the amount of personal information they are required to supply when they apply for jobs...
