Hackers prove they’ve got South Africans’ details
They say they’ve accessed personal records of 54-million South Africans because TransUnion ‘left the door open’
24 March 2022 - 20:24
Who has your personal information and what can they do with it?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.