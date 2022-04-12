×

South Africa

KZN residents urged to stay at home as army roped in to help after devastating downpour

12 April 2022 - 07:42 By TIMESLIVE
Parts of a road have collapsed in Morningside in Durban following torrential rains.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The army has been called in to provide support to disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal who have been working since Monday to help residents affected by torrential rains. 

On Tuesday MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka said inclement weather which has wreaked havoc in the province since Monday was expected to continue on Tuesday. 

He said the provincial disaster management centre has enlisted help from the army to provide aerial support where necessary. 

Hlomuka said disaster management teams have been evacuating people in areas that have experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads.

“Our teams are collating the extent of the damage so far. We commend the brave disaster management teams, law enforcement and first aid responders for working all night to protect and preserve human life amid difficult circumstances.”

Heavy rains have affected power lines in many municipalities and technical teams are working to restore supplies.

Hlomuka urged residents in areas on higher ground to open their homes to neighbours who are stranded. 

“Many roads are flooded and blocked and residents are requested to avoid unnecessary journeys.”

The SA Weather Service has warned of significant rainfall in the eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Mkhambathini, Richmond, Msunduzi, uBuhlebezwe, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umuziwabantu, uMvoti, Umzimkhulu, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Umzumbe municipalities.

TimesLIVE

