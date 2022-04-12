×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Babita Deokaran murder suspects return to court

12 April 2022 - 09:35 By TimesLIVE

Six men accused of murdering whistleblower, Babita Deokaran are expected to return to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 

READ MORE :

No bail for suspects in whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's killing

Magistrate Simon Sibanyoni said the six failed to prove any exceptional circumstances that could permit their release.
News
3 months ago

RECORDED | Bail ruling in Babita Deokaran murder case

A bail ruling is expected on Monday in the case of six men accused of murdering Gauteng department of health whistleblower Babita Deokaran.
News
3 months ago

Elite detectives probe mysterious death of senior policeman

A team of specialised detectives is probing the death of SA’s deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi.
News
3 months ago

Awards show danger SA whistle-blowers face

Four SA whistle-blowers, including the slain Babita Deokaran, were honoured at the "Blueprint for Free Speech Whistleblowing Awards", which were held ...
News
4 months ago

Traditional healer verifies son on trial for Babita Deokaran murder is South African

The issue of the nationality of one of the six men accused of killing Gauteng health whistleblower Babita Deokaran was resolved on Thursday with his ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...