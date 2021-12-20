South Africa

No bail for suspects in whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's killing

'As soon as someone says that one word, give them protection': brother of slain Gauteng health official

20 December 2021 - 14:40
Six men accused of murdering Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court.
Image: Alon Skuy

Sounds of cheers and clapping were heard as the six men accused of killing Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran were denied bail.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Magistrate Simon Sibanyoni said the six failed to prove any exceptional circumstances that could permit their release.

“The attack on the state's case doesn't provide them with exceptional circumstances,” Sibanyoni said.

The magistrate said the accused faced serious charges and, if convicted, could receive lengthy terms of imprisonment. This, Sibanyoni said, might cause them to try to evade trial if released on bail.

“All six suspects, either by confessions or through pointing outs, are linked to the murder of Deokaran, until a trial court decides on the admissibility of the information.”

Whistle-blowers must get protection, says Rakesh Deokaran, brother of slain Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran.
Image: Belinda Pheto/TimesLIVE

He said he would not rule on allegations by some of the accused that they were assaulted and tortured to force them to make confessions.

Previously the court heard how Hadebe had made a confession in which he said former health minister Zweli Mkhize was the person who ordered the hit. Mkhize was outraged and issued a press statement denying his involvement. The defence submitted the statement issued by Mkhize to the court. The court, however, did not entertain it.

“The press statement by Mkhize was not made under oath. The court will not attach any weight to that statement,” Sibanyoni said.

A handful of Deokaran's family members were present for the bail verdict. Her brother, Rakesh Deokaran, said outside court he was happy the six were denied bail.

“I have faith in the justice system and believe justice will be served,” he said.

Rakesh said seeing the alleged killers was always painful for the family, but he said it's something they will have to get used to.

“It can never be easy to see the people who [allegedly] killed our loved one.”

Rakesh said the family is there for each other and that is what is helping them get through their loss.

“We are a close-knit family and it's helping us to deal with this together.”

Rakesh called on the government to do more to protect whistle-blowers. “As soon as someone says that one word, give them protection,” he said.

Families of the accused walked briskly out of the court immediately after proceedings.

The case has been postponed to February 24 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

