South Africa

Musa Maluleke to showcase his showjumping skills at Easter festival

27-year-old groom one to watch, says event director

14 April 2022 - 15:49
Soweto's Musa Maluleke will be a rider to watch at Kyalami Equestrian Club’s Easter Festival taking place this weekend.
Image: Supplied.

Musa Maluleke has been named as one of SA’s showjumpers to watch.

The 27-year-old from Soweto is among riders who will showcase their skills at the Kyalami Equestrian Club’s Easter Festival in the A1.20m classes at the weekend. 

“I started being interested in horses when I was seven years old," said the rider. "My brother’s friend introduced me to Enos Mafokate [Sowetan equestrian legend] who started training me until I was 17 years old.

“I used to go training with him as a small boy. While other children wanted to play soccer, I wanted to ride horses.”

He has participated in many competitions, including the World Cup, Presidents Cup and SA Derby.

Maluleke, who was raised by a single mom after losing his dad in 2008, said he was unable to go to university because of finances. Instead, when he finished school he decided to find a job working with horses.

“We had a problem with finances at home and my mom wasnt working, so I didnt think university was for me.  

“In 2015 I decided I needed to step up in my career and applied to work at stables. I got an interview and got a job as a groom, work rider and instructor at Sunny Park Stables.” 

Maluleke said he always wanted to work with horses. “I love working with these animals. I just understand them.”

He wants to further his studies. “I want to get a certification in instruction and, if possible, one day study equine [horse] science,” he said.

Kyalami Park Club event director Heather Mpofu said they had riders from all walks of life participating in the festival.

“We have riders who are employed as grooms, riders with disabilities, riders from single-parent households [and others]. Most of these riders compete on sponsored horses and Kyalami Park Club sponsors their club membership as well as show entries.

“Keep an eye out for Musa Maluleke. He has been a part of our development programme for a number of years now."

SowetanLIVE

