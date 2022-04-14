Musa Maluleke to showcase his showjumping skills at Easter festival

Musa Maluleke has been named as one of SA’s showjumpers to watch.

The 27-year-old from Soweto is among riders who will showcase their skills at the Kyalami Equestrian Club’s Easter Festival in the A1.20m classes at the weekend.

“I started being interested in horses when I was seven years old," said the rider. "My brother’s friend introduced me to Enos Mafokate [Sowetan equestrian legend] who started training me until I was 17 years old.

“I used to go training with him as a small boy. While other children wanted to play soccer, I wanted to ride horses.”

He has participated in many competitions, including the World Cup, President’s Cup and SA Derby.

Maluleke, who was raised by a single mom after losing his dad in 2008, said he was unable to go to university because of finances. Instead, when he finished school he decided to find a job working with horses.