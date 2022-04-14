R60,000 for each person smuggled into SA: Immigration officer bust at Joburg airport

An immigration officer at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport accused of running a syndicate enabling Bangladeshi nationals without legal documents to enter SA was arrested on Wednesday during a sting operation conducted by the department of home affairs.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, speaking to eNCA, said the suspect worked for a kingpin, who is a Bangladeshi. The person worked with a runner in Bangladesh who recruits people who don’t have the required documents to come to SA.

“They travel on the passports of their country, they have no visas meaning they are not allowed into SA but they get recruited anyway and they pay R110,000 each to the kingpin.

“Then the kingpin provides them with the map of the airport and they come into SA using that map and they say we are in transit, we are not coming into SA. Many of them said they are going to Eswatini,” he said.

“They wait and sit at the transit lounge. When the airport is not busy somebody gives them a signal and shows them the counter where they must go, where these corrupt officials are. And they enter readily into SA because that official is not going to check anything,” he said.

He said they were appalled to also discover that some of the cleaners were also assisting by wheeling people out inside rubbish bins.

“You find out that there is a Bangladeshi who is being wheeled out of the airport.

“When you actually think people are going through their everyday work of cleaning, they are actually wheeling somebody illegally into the country,” he said.