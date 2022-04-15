Man claims he was detained for breaking fast on Gautrain

The Gautrain was trending on Twitter on Friday morning after a Muslim man claimed he was detained for breaking his fast on board.

Eyousuf Aziz tweeted on Thursday that he had “explained nicely”, but Gautrain officials didn’t “seem to care” when he was caught breaking his fast during the month of Ramadan.

“Please get woke. Educate yourselves,” he said.

He has since deleted the tweet.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager told TimesLIVE eating on-board trains, busses, and in stations was prohibited according to Gautrain rules.

“The intention of the rules is not to discriminate against any individual, but rather to help us to maintain a clean, efficient transport system for all to enjoy. We operate short trips between stations, and we therefore appeal to our Muslim customers to plan their trips so iftar (the breaking of fast) does not coincide with their travels on-board Gautrain. Had we operated long-distance trips, this is something we would have certainly taken into consideration."

“However, should a customer need to break fast while at a station, he or she may contact the station manager and we will gladly arrange for him or her to break their fast at the office at the respective station,” she said.