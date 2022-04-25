×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

130 Joburg workers refer dispute to arbitrator, tell city to respect court order

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
25 April 2022 - 22:02
The 130 City of Johannesburg employees say they referred their dispute to the bargaining council again on Monday to deal with the merits of their case. They are challenging a council resolution rescinding an earlier decision to convert them from contract to permanent employees. Stock photo.
The 130 City of Johannesburg employees say they referred their dispute to the bargaining council again on Monday to deal with the merits of their case. They are challenging a council resolution rescinding an earlier decision to convert them from contract to permanent employees. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The 130 City of Johannesburg employees who are under the threat of having their contracts terminated at the end of the month said on Monday they have referred their battle to remain employees to the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) for arbitration.

On Friday, the labour court interdicted the city from implementing a council resolution taken in February — to terminate the contracts of the employees — pending the determination of the dispute referred to by the employees last month.

The employees said after the court ruling on Friday that the SALGBC had erroneously ruled on the issue of jurisdiction, and not on the merits of the employment contracts with the city.

The employees said the SALGBC, accordingly, had made an erroneous ruling of dismissal based on jurisdiction.

 “A conciliator cannot make such rulings,” the employees said.

The employees said their lawyers on Monday referred the matter for arbitration at the SALGBC to correctly ventilate the matter on its merits.

“As the matter is now formally before arbitration, which is in accordance with the labour court judgment on Friday, the affected employees urge the city to comply with the court order and not be in contempt.”

The employees who approached the court are employed across various departments by the city, including the office of the chief whip, the office of the mayor and the caucuses of the parties represented on the council.

They work as drivers, office managers, researchers and assistant directors and fulfil their duties irrespective of which political party is in power.

They were initially employed on fixed-term contracts. However, on March 1 2021, after a decision by the mayoral committee taken on February 25 2021, they received notices that their fixed-term contracts were to be converted to an indefinite term, meaning they became full-time employees.

However, on February 25 this year, the council rescinded the 2021 decision to employ them permanently. It decided to convert their employment to a fixed term that would terminate on April 30 this year.

The employees want the municipality to be ordered to return the original conditions of employment status to that of permanent as signed between employer and employees in February 2021.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Short-lived victory for CoJ employees as bargaining council quashes their unfair dismissal claim

Hours after the labour court interdicted the City of Johannesburg from advertising the jobs of 130 employees whose contracts it terminated last ...
News
3 days ago

130 City of Joburg employees get reprieve from labour court

The labour court  on Friday interdicted the City of Johannesburg from implementing a council resolution rescinding the decision taken by the mayoral ...
News
3 days ago

Samwu slams DA 'double standards' over 130 sacked Joburg employees

The SA Municipal Workers' Union in Gauteng has accused the DA of applying double standards in the insourcing of workers at the province's two big ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  2. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News
  3. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa
  4. No response on R350 grant? Sassa will process new applications only after ... South Africa
  5. 'I'm entitled to suspend Mkhwebane': Ramaphosa News

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer