Barricades 'maliciously' removed before police van nosedived on flood-damaged road

Concrete barricades placed on the unstable R102 in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, were allegedly “maliciously” removed before a police vehicle nosedived into the gap.

Two police officers were injured and hospitalised.

Ward councillor Jack Abrahams told TimesLIVE on Thursday the concrete barriers had been thrown into a stream.

The provincial transport department erected the barricades as the stretch of road was “dangerous” because it had been damaged by the floods.

“We heard that someone actually came in at night with a tractor and removed the barricades,” said Abrahams.