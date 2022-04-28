WATCH LIVE | Release of Easter weekend road fatality statistics
28 April 2022 - 10:00
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will release the 2022 Easter Weekend road statistics and provide an update on the extension of driver's licence applications.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Thursday release the 2022 Easter weekend road statistics and provide an update on the extension of driver’s licence applications.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.