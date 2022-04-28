Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee wary of dangerous Glasgow Warriors

The race for United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs continues this weekend with the Bulls in another ‘must-win’ assignment against Glasgow Warriors at Loftus on Friday night.

The Bulls have been impressive over the past few weeks in the tournament, winning six of their last seven matches against Benetton, Ulster, the Dragons, Scarlets, Munster and Zabre.

During this period where they have forced their way into the top eight bracket on the standings, the Bulls only lost to the high-flying Stormers in one of the SA derbies.

Looking ahead to their next clash, Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee, who has been an instrumental with consistent standout performances, is expecting a tough match from the Warriors.

“The past few games have basically been must-win games for us,” he said.

“The guys know the importance of the next few games. We are in a position where we need to fight and the guys have embraced that and this weekend will be no different.

“We face a quality Glasgow Warriors side. This past weekend the DHL Stormers played very well against them but Glasgow Warriors were also very dangerous in some areas.”

Last weekend the Bulls kept a close eye on the Glasgow Warriors when they went head-to-head with the Stormers in Cape Town and Coetzee and his charges took a few lessons from the clash.

“What we learnt is how patient the DHL Stormers were, and they managed to break them (Glasgow Warriors) down no matter what they threw at them,” added the Bulls captain.

“It goes to show that they were a team that was well-prepared, and they knew that if they stuck to their systems, they would get the upper hand.”

After having played most of their home matches on a Saturday afternoon in recent weeks, the Bulls are not fazed by having to face their next opposition on a Friday night.

Coetzee and his men are relishing the opportunity to play in front of a good crowd again since stadiums have been allowed to accommodate 50% of their capacity.

“We don’t mind, we just want to play rugby. Whether it’s Friday night or on a Saturday at two o’clock. It’s just phenomenal playing at Loftus these days, especially with the crowds coming back and support that we have been gathering.

“I’ve personally enjoyed having fans back and the team has been feeding off that. No matter what the time, we just want to play in front of a passionate crowd.

“That is something we have experienced now, and it is something some of us thought we would not experience here at Loftus, but it’s been phenomenal, and we are so happy to have the fans back.”

