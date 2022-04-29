Flood damage causes delay in Toyota vehicle orders

Orders for Hilux, Fortuner, Corolla Cross and Quest vehicles will take longer to deliver due to the extensive flood damage Toyota SA Motors (TSAM) suffered at its Prospecton, Durban, plant.

Senior vice-president Leon Theron said on Friday while delivery of locally built models will be affected in the short term, plans have been put into place to prioritise existing orders.

“We really appreciate the patience exhibited by our customers — yes, Hilux, Fortuner, Corolla Cross and Quest orders are going to take little longer, but please be assured that they will be filled the moment our new supply kicks in.

“As far as imported models go, it’s business as usual. In fact, we have requested extra units to compensate for the temporary lack of availability on locally built models.”

The motor manufacturer said it was implementing “a systematic and meticulous phased plan to return its south Durban plant”.