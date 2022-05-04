Mixed reactions as City of Tshwane ‘wages war’ on potholes

The initiative by the city of Tshwane to fix potholes has been met with mixed responses online.

Mayor Randall Williams said the city invested R46m to upgrade its crusher plant.

He said this would accelerate the city’s pothole repairs and reduce the backlog.

“The refurbished plant will assist us in increasing the production of hot asphalt so we can ensure adequate maintenance of roads and pothole repairs across the city,” said Williams.

Some motorists welcomed efforts to repair pothole-ridden roads, while others said the city should rather rebuild roads.

Some motorists identified areas that need fixing.

There were also positive responses, from users who said they were happy with the city’s response to potholes.

Finance MMC Peter Sutton assured motorists of the city’s commitment to fix potholes and other road infrastructure.

“We know you feel we are not making inroads to deal with this problem. I want to assure you we are going to deal with the potholes. Our aim should not be to be the best in pothole repairs. We need to avoid potholes and get back to reservicing roads. We need to seal roads and avoid potholes happening.

“Not only will we deal with the pothole problem,we will avoid them in the future,” said Sutton.