Mixed reactions as City of Tshwane ‘wages war’ on potholes
The initiative by the city of Tshwane to fix potholes has been met with mixed responses online.
Mayor Randall Williams said the city invested R46m to upgrade its crusher plant.
He said this would accelerate the city’s pothole repairs and reduce the backlog.
“The refurbished plant will assist us in increasing the production of hot asphalt so we can ensure adequate maintenance of roads and pothole repairs across the city,” said Williams.
Some motorists welcomed efforts to repair pothole-ridden roads, while others said the city should rather rebuild roads.
Some motorists identified areas that need fixing.
There were also positive responses, from users who said they were happy with the city’s response to potholes.
Finance MMC Peter Sutton assured motorists of the city’s commitment to fix potholes and other road infrastructure.
“We know you feel we are not making inroads to deal with this problem. I want to assure you we are going to deal with the potholes. Our aim should not be to be the best in pothole repairs. We need to avoid potholes and get back to reservicing roads. We need to seal roads and avoid potholes happening.
“Not only will we deal with the pothole problem,we will avoid them in the future,” said Sutton.
Come to Pretoria North...— NEO 👤 (@JhastN30) May 3, 2022
Re bona story this side https://t.co/z6T5KoDpJS
You would think this is a comedy page. But no! It is really the City of Tshwane's handle! Potholes are patched. Within 3 weeks you have a bigger hole! Tshwane's roads are falling apart and there is no proper maintenance done! What did this tender cost???— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) May 3, 2022
they are gathering on just one hole the whole day, when there are so many of them all over the city not forgetting the sink holes in every corner of the city??— Ke nna Balosang (@SankiLerefolo) May 3, 2022
Please attend to potholes outside the prison(Kgosi Mampuru) as you enter the Capital city, its more than a month.— Craig Wisani Mamitele (@craig609) May 3, 2022
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.